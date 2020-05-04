William "Bill" Henneberry June 6, 1930 – April 30, 2020The heart and soul of the Henneberry Family left us in the fourth quarter of his 89th year. Bill is survived by his loving wife Jeanie. Left to carry on his legacy are children Diane McLaughlin (Michael), Charlene Crowley (John, dec.), and Leslie McNaughton (Kevin). Left with treasured memories are grandchildren Christopher, Christina, James, Andrea, and Caroline and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his son Dennis (Leonora) and sisters Rose Henneberry and Patricia Scardino.
Bill was a native San Franciscan born to William, Sr. and Rose Doherty. He attended St. Paul Grammar School where he formed life-long friendships. He continued his education at Sacred Heart High School where he served as Senior Class President and played on the football and J.V. basketball teams. Bill later returned to Sacred Heart as a teacher and beloved football coach. A photo of an elated Bill leaping high off the field, captured when his team blocked an extra point, was featured in LIFE Magazine under the title "Coach's High Point". Bill coached the Fightin' Irish to a football championship in 1965 and was named Coach of the Year. He was the proud recipient of the Cor Jesu Award bestowed for his outstanding contributions to his church and community as an educator, coach and Christian gentleman and in 2019, Sacred Heart renamed its practice field in Coach Henneberry's honor.
Bill's participation in football afforded him the opportunity to attend the University of San Francisco when, in Bill's words, "Coach Kuharich saw something in this kid from Sacred Heart". He was President of the USF Student Body and Block Club and was a member of Alpha Sigma Nu, a Jesuit honor society. He played on USF's historic 1951 football team. The loyal teammates distinguished themselves when they unanimously declined an invitation to a post-season bowl game that required the exclusion of the team's two African-American players from participation. The team's enduring bond was solidified. Bill was inducted into the USF and Bay Area Prep Halls of Fame.
Bill served in Japan as a U.S. Army First Lieutenant during the Korean War. His academic record which included a B.S. in Business Administration, a Master of Arts in Psychology/Counseling, and a Master of Arts in Secondary School Administration supported his teaching career at Sacred Heart and later as a teacher and administrator in the S.F. public schools.
Bill returned to USF in 1984 in the Athletic Development where he kicked off his annual Super Bowl fundraiser. He was a member of the Broncos-Dons-Gaels Committee, served on the Board of Governors and held the title of Director Emeritus, remaining a consultant until his death. In 2005, he was honored as USF's Alumnus of the Year and along with his '51 teammates received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree in 2006.
Bill was a consummate gentleman whose achievements were many but none as cherished as his 75-year love affair with Jeanie, his reliable Pedro partner, whom he met at a wartime Messenger's Teen Club in 1944. Family meant so much to Bill and during his 68-year marriage to Jeanie his support for all was unwavering.
Bill enjoyed playing golf, refereeing basketball, handball at the Southend Rowing Club, and ushering for the 49'ers. His Irish wit and keen sense of humor made him a favorite Master of Ceremony choice for dinners and roasts and was the Hibernian Newman Club's 2008 honoree. He served as president of the Our Lady of Mercy and St. Robert Men's Clubs, and the San Bruno Parks Commission.
People were drawn to Bill and he treasured the company of good friends. He had a deep abiding Catholic faith and his often-sought counsel was sound. Bill gave his all in dedication to family, friends, teams, and community to which we say rest in peace weary heart.
Private internment at Golden Gate National Cemetery. A memorial mass celebrating Bill's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Bill Henneberry Foundation at Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep, the University of San Francisco's Athletic Department or your favorite charity.
Private internment at Golden Gate National Cemetery. A memorial mass celebrating Bill's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Bill Henneberry Foundation at Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep, the University of San Francisco's Athletic Department or your favorite charity.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 4 to May 6, 2020.