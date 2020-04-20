Home

Billie Jean "B.J." D'Anna

BJ D'Anna passed away peacefully on April 10th at the age of 89. Born in Berkeley, CA and adopted by Pearl and Joseph ("Call Me Joe") Harris who loved her very much.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years Alfonso and her parents. She is survived by her sons Paul and Doug; daughters-in-law, Lee and Sallee; and grandchildren Holly, Sean, Claire, and Chris and great-granddaughter Vivian.

Known to her family as "The Legend," she survived two hip replacements and nine years of dialysis--all while living on a pacemaker with oxygen in the last decade of her life after Al's passing in 2010. Her love of good food, drinking and smoking were legendary as well and sustained her until the very end.

Travel was her passion, having been in the travel industry for decades. Together with Al, they saw the world making new friends everywhere they went. Even after Al's passing, she continued to cruise even while on dialysis.

She was beloved by all her family; the "favorite" cousin and Aunt. Her quick wit and sense of humor drew everyone to her. At any family gathering you would always find her where the action was; laughing, drinking and just generally enjoying everyone's company.

At this time a BJ style celebration of life event is not possible. You can be sure that once the gathering restrictions are over we will be sending family and friends a private notice of when that will happen.


In place of cards and flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in honor of BJ D'Anna to the Mills-Peninsula Hospital Foundation, which provided Al and BJ with great care for their entire lives. Mills-Peninsula Hospital Foundation, 1501 Trousdale Drive, Burlingame, CA 94010


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020
