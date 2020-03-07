|
Birgit CraigMarta Birgit Elisabet Karlsson was born to Marta and Adolf Karlsson on March 15, 1929, in Kopparberg, Sweden. She grew up on a dairy farm which included lake, forest and farmland. The well water came from a cool spring of melted snow.
In 1948, at the age of 19, Birgit fulfilled her dream of emigrating to the United States. She stayed with her sponsors, Aunt Anna and Uncle Gunnar, in Oakland, California. Birgit soon found work at Salem Lutheran Home where many of the staff and residents were Swedish.
Love blossomed when Birgit met Robert Craig at one of the dance ballrooms popular in the Bay Area at that time. They were married in 1951 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Oakland. Together they raised four children: Linda, Gary, Nancy, and Jon.
Birgit loved to travel. We spent many summers in Sutter Creek where our father's grandmother lived. We fondly remember a camping trip, traveling in our big blue station wagon to the Grand Tetons and Yellowstone National Park. In her later years she travelled to Mexico, Canada, Hawaii, Alaska, and New York with close family members. In 1986, she went back to Sweden with Linda's and Nancy's families to visit family and celebrate the Midsommar Festival.
Birgit will be remembered for her strong faith in God, her love for her family, and her gentle nature. She passed on to her children and grandchildren that faith as well as her Swedish culture. She was known for making every member of her family know that they were loved and that they were special to her.
Birgit died peacefully in Vacaville, California on March 4, 2020 at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her baby Gail, her husband Bob, and her daughter Nancy. She is survived by her children Linda, Gary (Pranita) and Jon (Valiancy); her grandchildren Tammi, Christina, Jamie, Priyanka, Karishma, Bryanna, and Andrew; her great grandchildren Eli, Lily, Sydney, Hope, and Sloane and a loving extended family.
The viewing will take place at Holy Angels Sorensen Chapel in Hayward, on Wednesday, March 11 from 5 to 8 pm.
Birgit's funeral will be on Thursday, March 12, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Oakland. The gathering and singing of hymns will begin at 10:30 am. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 am, followed by a reception luncheon at the church. Following the luncheon her burial will be at Mt. Eden Cemetery in Hayward.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the , the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation www.jdrf.org or the Prader-Willi California Foundation www.PWCF.org.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020