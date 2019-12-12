|
|
Bob AguirreYou are loved.
You are admired.
You win friends and
influence people.
You tell funny stories.
You take meticulous
notes.
You are resilient.
You duct tape solutions.
You speak Taka Taka.
You are unwaveringly
steadfast.
You are passionate.
You are Francis, a
protector of animals.
You have a tool for every
task.
You are curious.
You give good advice.
You are unique.
You can never have
enough pens.
You made us proud.
Thank YOU, Bob Aguirre.
We love you infinitely!
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019