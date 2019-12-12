Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bob Aguirre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob Aguirre

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bob Aguirre In Memoriam
Bob Aguirre

You are loved.
You are admired.
You win friends and
influence people.
You tell funny stories.
You take meticulous
notes.
You are resilient.
You duct tape solutions.
You speak Taka Taka.
You are unwaveringly
steadfast.
You are passionate.
You are Francis, a
protector of animals.
You have a tool for every
task.
You are curious.
You give good advice.
You are unique.
You can never have
enough pens.
You made us proud.
Thank YOU, Bob Aguirre.
We love you infinitely!
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -