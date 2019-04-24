Robert "Bob" Baillie Bob passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 17th at the age of 64. Born in Philadelphia, Bob found his second home in San Francisco in 1981. Bob is survived by his loving daughter, Hannah; former wife and friend for life, Carol; 3 brothers: Bill, Joe (Joanne) and Jim (Patty), many nieces and nephews and the O'Kane family. Predeceased by his parents Jim Baillie and Mary O'Kane Baillie and sister-in-law Georgia FitzSimmons Baillie.



Bob had an exciting career that included social work at an Irish Settlement House in Philadelphia; High School Social Studies teacher; Lead Guitarist in the band, Upfront; and Executive Director of C-CAPP (Communities Choosing Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention).



We will miss Bob's love of family (including his dogs), music, sense of humor, gentle smile, loud laughter, and his passion for working with at-risk youth. Bob was always available for anyone who needed to talk or share tears. Bob loved the Warriors and 49ers; spending time at the beach watching the sunset; eating lunch at Java Beach with his daughter; and taking Bessie May for a daily walk through Stern Grove.



A favorite Bob quote: "The stroke may have taken away parts of my body, but it opened up my heart."



Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life that will be held on Saturday, May 4th, 11:00 at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave, Daly City.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary