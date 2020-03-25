|
Robert "Bob" Eidler
December 22, 1932March, 21, 2020Robert (Bob) Eidler passed from this world peacefully at home surrounded by the love of family and holding the hand of his loving wife Andree of 46 years.
Bob was a remarkable man who was gifted that which is rare in this world. One true life love and soulmate, children that admired and adored him and success and purpose in a career of his own choosing. Known for his quiet strength, thoughtful nature and wicked sense of humor his natural magnetism was apparent to all.
Bob was born in San Francisco California and lived as a child in the Sunset District near Ocean Beach. He attended Lincoln High School and went on to military service in the U.S. Army.
Upon his return he began as a carpenter and this would lead him to a lifelong career as a contractor and builder of major projects across the West Coast. Bob founded several companies including Cliffside Contractors that built public and private jobs of significance for decades.
Ever capable and seeking intellectual challenges he concluded his career highly in-demand as an estimator for many leading companies - even into his eighth decade of life.
With a keen sense of adventure, Bob and Andree saw the world and in doing so counted over 140 trips to many countries. One of Bob's favorite sayings was "it is the people you meet along the way that makes the journey worthwhile."
Son of Henry and Sophie Eidler. Loving husband to Andree Eidler. Exceptional and compassionate father to Mark Breslin, Stacey Breslin and Jackie Dixon. Doting grandfather to Andrew and James Dixon and Alexandra Breslin. Father figure and loving guide to Jim Dixon.
He is also survived by Michelle, Jeanette and Christine Eidler and their respective children and grandchildren.
Bob will be interred at Lone Tree Cemetery in Hayward California under the cherry blossoms of spring. In honoring Bob's wishes his family will be celebrating his life privately.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020