1/
Bobby Ray Foster
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Ray Foster
September 30, 1928 - July 21, 2020
Bobby Ray Foster passed away at home in San Bruno on July 21, 2020. He was born September 30, 1928. Bobby was the husband of Alice V. Foster and they were married almost 68 years. Father of Lawrence Ray Foster (his wife Joan), Kathleen Rae Foster McCall and Dolores Foster; grandfather of seven and also survived by eight great-grandchildren; brother of the late Edith Passons.
He was a native of Simms, Texas born to Virgil Vernon and Pirl Tidwell Foster. Bobby served in the U.S. Army and lived in the Bay Area since 1953. He retired after 35 years service with Pacific Bell.
Due to COVID restrictions, services will be private. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved