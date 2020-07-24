Bobby Ray FosterSeptember 30, 1928 - July 21, 2020Bobby Ray Foster passed away at home in San Bruno on July 21, 2020. He was born September 30, 1928. Bobby was the husband of Alice V. Foster and they were married almost 68 years. Father of Lawrence Ray Foster (his wife Joan), Kathleen Rae Foster McCall and Dolores Foster; grandfather of seven and also survived by eight great-grandchildren; brother of the late Edith Passons.He was a native of Simms, Texas born to Virgil Vernon and Pirl Tidwell Foster. Bobby served in the U.S. Army and lived in the Bay Area since 1953. He retired after 35 years service with Pacific Bell.Due to COVID restrictions, services will be private. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.