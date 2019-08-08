|
|
Bonnie J. (Herrle) Dhall
July 11, 1953-July 28, 201966, on Sunday, July 28, 2019, of Novato, California, after a brief illness. Bonnie was the beloved wife of Gerry Dhall, and the devoted and loving mother of Eric (Sasha) Dhall. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on July 11, 1953, she was the adored firstborn of the late William J., and Carole (Billingsley) Herrle. In addition to her loving husband, son, and daughter-in-law, Bonnie is survived and grieved by her mother Carole and nine siblings (William J. Herrle; Suzanne (Dan) Leung; Stefanie Fedorski; Gina (Mark) Cookson; Mary Neupert; Cathy (Larry) Seifried; Joseph (Jackie) Herrle; Theresa (Thomas) Barry; and James (Deanna) Herrle), many nieces and nephews, much-loved aunts, cousins, in-laws, and countless friends. A loving wife and mother, Bonnie took great joy in her home and family life. She loved to cook and entertain. A constant source of inspiration in her search for knowledge and meaning, Bonnie was a lifetime scholar, who hoped one day to write a book on Greek philosophy (Socrates) and Christianity (Jesus). She held a BA in Journalism from San Francisco State University, where she also received a Master's degree in Philosophy, and taught critical thinking. Her intellectual capacity, moral integrity, and joyful spirit, blessed the lives of her family and community. A longtime resident of Marin County, Bonnie met her husband Gerry in Tiburon and was married at Old St. Hilary's Church in Tiburon in 1985. As well as a scholar, Bonnie was a person of deep faith and great compassion. For many years, she was a dedicated volunteer at the Marin County Homeless Shelter, where she prepared gourmet meals for the needy. Bonnie was also a longtime volunteer of the Marin County Suicide Prevention Program Hotline. A lifetime conservationist with a deep love for the natural world, Bonnie was a member of the Henry David Thoreau Society (and presented a talk at Thoreau's home several years ago). She loved to read, loved the Bible, as well as Thoreau, Emerson, Socrates, and Abraham Lincoln. She loved to walk, to hike, to visit Muir Woods, or to rest on a beach. She was a world-traveler who visited countless countries and embraced many cultures. She was a generous sibling and friend who loved fashion and fun. She was a faithful wife and doting mother and mother-in-law, who loved philosophy, literature, history, and art. Bonnie planned amazing trips for her family and friends and her lifetime love of travel and learning was contagious. You rarely left Bonnie's company without being provoked to think, to read, to love, to live more fully, and with more humanity. Though ill, Bonnie was thriving until very recently and was not in any pain. In her last days she was lovingly cared for at home by her family and close friends. She died peacefully and without pain surrounded by those she loved and the books and artifacts she treasured. Her joy and radiance will be forever missed. Friends and Family will be received at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 761 Hilary Drive, Tiburon, California, 94920 for a mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Bonnie's name to: Marin County Homeless Shelter, The Henry David Thoreau Society, or the National Parks Conservancy Association.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 9, 2019