Bonnie Ferris

Bonnie Jean Burns-FerrisApril 27, 1940 - June 15, 2020Bonnie Jean Burns-Ferris 80, of Albany, CA transitioned from this life to be with our Lord on Monday morning, June 15, 2020 at Raksha Nursing Home in Albany, CA. To know Bonnie was to love and cherish her, as she made a lasting impression on everyone with whom she interacted. Though she will be missed by many, we can take comfort that she is being richly rewarded by our Father in Heaven.She is survived by her husband, John Ferris, of Albany, CA; her daughter Kelly Pothier of Dayton, NV; her brother, Roger Burns; and many beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Bonnie was raised in San Francisco, CA and moved to Albany, CA with her husband John Ferris in 1962. John and Bonnie's marriage lasted 62 years and they both had an undying love for one another throughout those six decades.Bonnie's final resting place will be alongside her parents at Sunset View Cemetery in El Cerrito, CA.