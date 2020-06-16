Bonnie Ferris
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie Jean Burns-Ferris
April 27, 1940 - June 15, 2020
Bonnie Jean Burns-Ferris 80, of Albany, CA transitioned from this life to be with our Lord on Monday morning, June 15, 2020 at Raksha Nursing Home in Albany, CA. To know Bonnie was to love and cherish her, as she made a lasting impression on everyone with whom she interacted. Though she will be missed by many, we can take comfort that she is being richly rewarded by our Father in Heaven.

She is survived by her husband, John Ferris, of Albany, CA; her daughter Kelly Pothier of Dayton, NV; her brother, Roger Burns; and many beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Bonnie was raised in San Francisco, CA and moved to Albany, CA with her husband John Ferris in 1962. John and Bonnie's marriage lasted 62 years and they both had an undying love for one another throughout those six decades.

Bonnie's final resting place will be alongside her parents at Sunset View Cemetery in El Cerrito, CA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved