Or Copy this URL to Share

Bonnie Laurie Barrett

June 14, 1949 - May 11, 2020

Born in San Francisco to Charles P. Barrett and Kathryn L. Barrett. Predeceased by her parents Charles and Kathryn; her brothers Peter R. Barrett and Arthur 'Skip' Barrett. Survived by her sisters Diane K. Barrett and Dayna L. Barrett.

May you find beauty and peace wherever you are.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store