Bonnie Laurie Barrett
June 14, 1949 - May 11, 2020
Born in San Francisco to Charles P. Barrett and Kathryn L. Barrett. Predeceased by her parents Charles and Kathryn; her brothers Peter R. Barrett and Arthur 'Skip' Barrett. Survived by her sisters Diane K. Barrett and Dayna L. Barrett.
May you find beauty and peace wherever you are.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.