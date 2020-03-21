|
Bradford M. WaitBradford McCroskey Wait has reached the end of his three-year journey with Alzheimer's.
He passed on March 9 at the age of 80.
Brad was born in San Francisco to parents Dr. Elwood L. and Katherine (McCroskey) Wait. He attended Aptos Junior High and Lowell High School. Along with many of his Lowell classmates, he moved across the bay to attend U.C. Berkeley. He graduated with a degree in Business Administration/Accounting.
While at Cal, Brad was a member and president of the Chi Phi fraternity and the Californians. During his senior year, he was inducted into the Order of the Golden Bear.
Brad and his wife-to-be, Susan Wilde, met at Cal and were married in 1962. They began their life together in Lawton, Oklahoma (Ft. Sill) and Tacoma, Washington (Ft. Lewis) while Brad completed two years of active duty as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army.
After returning to the Bay Area, he and Susan settled in Moraga for a short time and then moved to Orinda. Brad went to work for Arthur Andersen in San Francisco and completed the requirements for his CPA certificate. He then became chief financial officer for Leisure Enterprises, also located in San Francisco.
Later on, he was CFO for Siltec, a high-tech company, and then Neurex, a biotech company – both located in the then-newly-developing Silicon Valley. After retiring, he worked part-time as an advisor to the president of Central Garden & Pet Company in Walnut Creek.
Brad began singing at the age of nine as a boy chorister at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco. He joined the Glee Club at Cal and was also a member of the Senior Men's Octet. Brad joined the Bohemian Club in 1970 and sang in the chorus for 47 years. He was a member of Aviary Camp and served as chairman of the chorus. He also was a member of several club committees and was elected to serve on the board as treasurer of the club.
Brad chaired his son's Cub Scout pack in Orinda and served as treasurer on the board of the San Francisco Girls Chorus, while his daughter was singing with the chorus. He also passed along his love of singing to his son, who is now a member of the U.C. Alumni Chorus.
Brad and his family enjoyed cross-country skiing and many memorable vacations together, first at Donner Lake and then at Fallen Leaf Lake. He and his wife traveled on eight bicycle tours in the U.S. and Europe. Eventually leaving their bikes behind, they took trips to Asia and South America as well.
Brad will be greatly missed by his wife, Susan; son, Ken McCroskey Wait (Holly); daughter, Karen Lloyd (Andrew); brother, Thomas Wait; and four grandchildren -- Camden, Laurel, Owen and Natalie.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Brad may be sent to the U.C. Berkeley Choral Ensembles (c/o Alumni Relations & Events Mgr., Student Musical Activities; 72 Cesar Chavez Student Ctr., #4280; Berkeley CA 94720-4280 or tinurl.com/GiveUCCE).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020