Brenda Margaret Kett
November 6, 1940 - October 10, 2019Brenda Margaret Kett died on October 10, 2019 in San Francisco where she was undergoing cancer treatment. She was 78 years old.
Brenda was born during the second world war in Yorkshire in 1940 and adopted by Harry and Grace Hunt shortly after her birth. She did not have any information about her birth parents except that their sur name was Kett, so after her divorce, she changed her last name to Kett. She moved to the United States in the early 1960s. She met her former husband, Fred Heryer on a train bound for Perugia, Italy where they were both enrolled as language students at the Italian University for Foreigners. In November of 1962, they were married and spent the next 18 months in Lawrence, KS as students. They moved to San Francisco by train in 1964 where they eventually found a magical home in North Beach on Telegraph Place. In November of 1967, to their great delight, twins Mark and Stephanie were born. In 1970, the family moved to Cambridge, MA where Fred worked at Harvard. Brenda began designing custom clothing for women in the Harvard community. She also created clothing and decorative items with Marimekko for Design Research. In 1976, the family moved to New Haven and in 1978, moved once again to Carmel, CA. Brenda and Fred were divorced in 1980.
Brenda moved to San Francisco in 1979 where she lived, worked, and entertained, in her atelier located within a former synagogue built in 1908 located in the heart of San Francisco's Mission District. She was a bon vivant who shared her residence with a broad array of family and friends. She launched Brenda Kett Designs, offering made to order apparel for men and women with great attention paid to hand finishing, choice of linings and buttons, and the combination of colors within a garment. She was proud to continue the long tradition of quality and service represented by English tailoring. Her clientele included notable people in San Francisco and globally, including politicians, musicians, artists and business people such as Wilkes Bashford, Mayor Willie Brown, Marc Benioff and former Secretary of State George Shultz.
Brenda was known for her generosity and her dedication to supporting local organizations, beginning as an imaginative and successful fundraiser for the Agassiz Grammar School in Cambridge, serving tacos with tortillas pressed on a hand-made taco press she had her husband make – an exotic food for Cambridge in the 1970s. In recent years she was a dedicated collector of art through Creativity Explored, and an ardent supporter of KALW where she volunteered for many years on the morning shift during the Spring fundraiser and hosted the annual volunteer appreciation party at her home.
Many of us came to know Brenda as a raconteur who held court at the round table at the heart of her kitchen. She regaled us with stories, like the time she ended up in a ditch in a car with Lord Snowdon in Carmel-by-the-Sea. She was a lover of jazz music and an adventurous cook who passed along her love of cuisine to her children and grandchildren. She collected cookbooks for both pleasure and inspiration and had a great love of reading, especially obituaries. We hope that she would have enjoyed this one.
Brenda was preceded in death by her son Mark Heryer in 2015. She is survived by her daughter Stephanie Dawson, granddaughters Jane Dawson and Avilene Heryer, her former daughter in law Dara Wambach, and former son-in-law Mark Dawson, her former husband Fred Heryer and his wife Anne.
So, duckies, fix a stiff G&T and raise a glass to celebrate the life and work of Brenda Kett! In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Brenda's honor to Planned Parenthood, KALW, or SF General Hospital at https://sfghf.org/support-us/donate/
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019