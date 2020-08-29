1/1
Bret Wright
Bret Bartlett Wright
May 3, 1958 - August 23, 2020
Bret was a generous loving soul. He contributed to many charities and never passed up a chance to support a friend or stranger. He gave selflessly with his congenial smile and naturally charismatic personality. His heart belonged to dogs. Animal charities were some of his favorites. He was also a big SF Giants fan.

Professionally, Bret's career took him from Manhattan to San Francisco where he thrived in the Corporate Event space. He was a key player for Jack Morton Worldwide before starting up his own company, Wright On Solutions. In recent years he ran the digital signage for Dreamforce, the annual Salesforce conference.

Bret loved to travel. He made an annual pilgrimage to the islands of Hawaii. He said it recharged his batteries and refreshed his soul. His ashes will be scattered on Maui.

Bret is survived by his husband, Bill Elias; married since legal and together 24 years and his brother, John Wright who lives on the East Coast.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
