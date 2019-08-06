|
|
Brian A. Cason, MD
AUG 10, 1952 - AUG 4, 2019Brian Austin Cason, MD, 66 passed peacefully at home with the love of his life, Kathy by his side. The cause of his death was ALS.
Brian grew up in Clinton, MO, son of William Cason and Patricia Clothier. He graduated from Stanford Medical School in 1978, completed an internal medicine residency at Stanford in 1981 and an anesthesia residency from UCSF in 1985.
Brian remained at UCSF and the San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center for his entire professional career. As a respected teacher, clinician, researcher, and administrator, Brian was served for many years as the Chief of Anesthesiology at the SF VAMC and Vice-Chair, Anesthesiology and Perioperative Care, UCSF. His career focused on cardiac anesthesia and ICU management. He was always the person you wanted at the head of the operating room table when things were not going well.
A talented musician and composer, Brian played classical and flamenco guitar, and loved making music for dance performances. He often appeared on the professional stage in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Brian was predeceased by his father William J. Cason, his mother Patricia Ann Clothier, his brother Patrick, and his sister, Candiss. He is survived by his beloved wife Kathy of Redwood City, Kathy's daughters, Theresa and Maureen (Evan), his stepmother Lois of Clinton, MO, and his brother William (Martha) of Santa Fe, NM and Bill's children, Lauren, Ian and Sam.
At Brian's request, there will be no formal services.
Brian, a true animal lover, asked that memorial donations be directed to
Best Friends Animal Society
5001 Angel Canyon Road
Kanab, UT 84741
tel. 435-644-2001.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019