Brian Charles Scott 5/4/1950 to 4/20/2019 Born in Lawrence, Kansas, Brian lived in Hawaii, Massachusetts, California and Florida, because his father was a colonel in the air force. Brian was an excellent golfer. He understood the rules of golf in great detail and hit tremendous shots to get out of impossible situations on the golf course. Brian played golf 3 to 5 times per week; he walked while carrying his bag most of his life. He was an excellent waiter at Wolfgang Puck's Postrio Restaurant in San Francisco for 20 years. He waited on the likes of Bill Gates, Warren Buffet and Bill Clinton. Brian knew how to immediately put people at ease and make them laugh. He was an excellent writer and cartoonist, although he never thought to publish. He read politics voraciously and he often yelled at Trump while watching political shows. Brian was a warm, kind and loving human being with a wonderful and acerbic sense of humor. He had everyone in stitches.

Brian is survived by his loving and dedicated spouse and partner of 32 years, Francis X Russo Jr of Wailuku, HI. He is also survived by his brother Bruce Scott of Palm City, FL and his sister Dana of Foley, AL. Brian is also survived by a large family of loving friends: Naved Khan of Rancho Mirage, CA, Bill Murphy, Misse Grubaugh, Jay and Barbara Berry, Marty Goodman and Peter Diggs of San Francisco, CA, Cliff Jones of Scottsdale, AZ, Sue Peterson of Petaluma, CA, Bill Grella and Frank Shiro of New York, Phillip Freedman of St. Louis, MO, Diena McDougald of CO and Rick Pounds of Kihei, HI. Brian's humor, creativity, joy of golf and excellent conversation will be sorely missed by all. There are no plans for a memorial service at this time. You may make donations in Brian's name to the It Gets Better Project at: https://itgetsbetter.org which helps LGBTQ kids love and accept themselves instead of committing suicide at alarmingly high rates.

