Brian Norfleet Etheredge Oct. 28, 1982 - Feb. 8, 2019 Formerly of Lafayette, California

Born in Oakland, CA on October 28, 1982 Brian Norfleet Etheredge was taken from us all too soon on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles. His warm smile, sunny disposition, and absolutely accepting personality will be missed by many, but especially by his parents Rhondda and Steve Etheredge, his brother Stephen with wife Sara and their three daughters who loved their Uncle Bri dearly. He also leaves behind 12 cousins and numerous aunts and uncles. He will be especially missed by the love of his life Gigi Ouf, her parents Janna and Hazem Ouf, and her brother Adam Ouf, who all loved and welcomed Brian into their family as one of their own.



Brian's life was one of fun and adventure. From backpacking in the Sierras to chasing sunsets over the Pacific, he loved to be out in nature. From a young age the driving passion of his life was the game of lacrosse. He helped start the youth teams in Lafayette at Acalanes High School, continuing on to captain the team at the University of Arizona, and even played in Europe for the French National team. Along the way Brian accumulated a wonderful group of supportive friends. He was as non-judgemental of his fellow humans as any man could be. He welcomed all into his sphere of influence, and would reach out to help anyone in need. He took his credo from Jack London -

"The function of man is to live, not to exist.

I shall not waste my days trying to prolong them.

I shall use my time."



A "Celebration of Life" service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Wildwood Acres Resort in Lafayette, CA. Please dress appropriately as a portion of the service will be outdoors. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a contribution to the "Brian Etheredge/University of Arizona Lacrosse Team Scholarship Fund" via the US Bank in Lafayette or the Hazledon Betty Ford Foundation.

