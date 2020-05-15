Brian Hughes
Brian Patrick HughesAugust 17 1960 - May 15 2020Son of Martin and
RoseAnne Hughes
Brother of Roseanna and Kevin Hughes and five nieces and nephews
Our thanks to UCSF, Hospice by the Bay, and Northgate A.C.
Services Private
Rest in Peace dear brother, Rest in Peace.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
