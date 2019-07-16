Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sinai Memorial Chapel - San Francisco
1501 Divisadero Street
San Francisco, CA 94115
(415) 921-3636
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Mailman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Mailman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Mailman Obituary
Brian Timothy Mailman

June 24, 1952 - July 11, 2019

Brian Timothy Mailman, born June 24, 1952 in Bakersfield, CA, died July 11, 2019 in San Francisco, CA. Raised in Salinas, Brian Mailman refused to be defined by his disease. He struggled for decades against pain and suffering while affirming life and love. Brian was no less hard on himself than on others.
From short-order cook at Church St. Station to working as a sous chef under MOF Chef Paul Duford at San Francisco's P.S. French Restaurant, Brian's love of food and cooking was a life-time passion. He wrote a column FWIW for Empire Kosher and was an OUcooking.org Columnist (Slow Food in the Fast Lane). Along with Maxine Wolfson he co-moderated www.jewishfood-list.com with over 2,000 members around the world. He was happily active with rec.food.cooking in its early days
He is survived by Stephen McNeil, his husband of 30 years, Saipan family of brother Bruce Mailman, sister-in-law Maya Kara, niece Lila Rachel and her husband Broc Calvo, nephew Brian G. Mailman, and cats Rodger Dodger and The Sam. Thanks to caregivers Luana McAlpine and Lucia Hau, the staff of DaVita especially Eleanor Fabro, Kaiser ICU staff, and Kaiser Drs. Jeffrey Fessel, Jonathan Lieberman, Sumie Iwasaki, and Derek Blechinger, Jazmin and Hung of Westside, PAWS, JCFS Chicken Soupers, Project Open Hand, his Yiddish Class, and Open House's Friendly Visitor Brian Schneider.

Family may be contacted at [email protected]

Services to be held Thursday, July 18 at 1pm at Sinai Memorial Chapel, 1501 Divisadero Street, San Francisco, CA followed by interment at Hills of Eternity in Colma.



logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sinai Memorial Chapel - San Francisco
Download Now