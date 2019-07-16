Brian Timothy Mailman June 24, 1952 - July 11, 2019 Brian Timothy Mailman, born June 24, 1952 in Bakersfield, CA, died July 11, 2019 in San Francisco, CA. Raised in Salinas, Brian Mailman refused to be defined by his disease. He struggled for decades against pain and suffering while affirming life and love. Brian was no less hard on himself than on others.

From short-order cook at Church St. Station to working as a sous chef under MOF Chef Paul Duford at San Francisco's P.S. French Restaurant, Brian's love of food and cooking was a life-time passion. He wrote a column FWIW for Empire Kosher and was an OUcooking.org Columnist (Slow Food in the Fast Lane). Along with Maxine Wolfson he co-moderated www.jewishfood-list.com with over 2,000 members around the world. He was happily active with rec.food.cooking in its early days

He is survived by Stephen McNeil, his husband of 30 years, Saipan family of brother Bruce Mailman, sister-in-law Maya Kara, niece Lila Rachel and her husband Broc Calvo, nephew Brian G. Mailman, and cats Rodger Dodger and The Sam. Thanks to caregivers Luana McAlpine and Lucia Hau, the staff of DaVita especially Eleanor Fabro, Kaiser ICU staff, and Kaiser Drs. Jeffrey Fessel, Jonathan Lieberman, Sumie Iwasaki, and Derek Blechinger, Jazmin and Hung of Westside, PAWS, JCFS Chicken Soupers, Project Open Hand, his Yiddish Class, and Open House's Friendly Visitor Brian Schneider.



Family may be contacted at [email protected]



Services to be held Thursday, July 18 at 1pm at Sinai Memorial Chapel, 1501 Divisadero Street, San Francisco, CA followed by interment at Hills of Eternity in Colma.









Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 17, 2019