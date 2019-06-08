Resources More Obituaries for Brian Radecke Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Brian Radecke

Obituary Condolences Flowers Brian Radecke Sept. 15, 1928 - June 5, 2019 Brian Radecke passed away peacefully at his home on the evening of June 5th, with the love of his family surrounding him. He was 90 years old.

Brian will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 67 years, Gladys Radecke; and his treasured children, Jeannine(Rich) Nassab, Bob(Linda) Radecke, John Radecke, Julie (John) Murphy, Kathleen Radecke and his grandchildren, Jennifer (Ian) Radecke-Noble, Zachary(Katlin) Radecke, Nick Nassab, Christopher(Sarah) Radecke, Andrew Nassab, Haley Murphy, Liam Radecke, Grace Murphy, Gabriel Radecke, Emma Radecke and his great grandchildren; Brendan Noble, June Radecke, Erin Noble, and Corrine Radecke; as well other family members and friends.

Brian was born on September 15, 1928 in Oakland, Calif. to Gottlieb and Hannah Radecke. He was an adored, only child and spent his childhood Summers in Philadelphia with his mother and family. He graduated from St. Elizabeth's high school and received his AA degree from San Francisco City College. He met the love of his life, Gladys, at St. Leander's Parish, Signet Club, where they enjoyed many hours of fun, surrounded by friends. They then married in 1952 and welcomed 5 children into their lives and set about teaching them the values of hard work, compassion and kindness. Brian was an active and dedicated member of St. Clement Catholic Church, where his wife, Gladys and he were leaders for fifty years in many church activities. Brian worked and was well-respected for 42 years, in the agricultural import business as Vice President for Ira Svendsgaard and Associates.

Brian was known and loved for his warm and friendly character and great sense of humor. He was generous with his time and loved spending it with his family, where he was his children's number one fan, attending swim meets and basketball games and other life events and encouraging them to pursue their goals. He was thrilled to then be able to enjoy and celebrate his grandchildren and great grandchildren and all their activities and accomplishments. Brian would often say with a smile on his face that he was living vicariously through them and loved every minute of it! In his leisure time, Brian enjoyed gathering with family and friends, and anything related to sports; he especially enjoyed playing golf with his sons, grandchildren and son-in-laws.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 15th at 1:00 pm, at St. Clement Church 750 Calhoun St. Hayward, Ca. 94544, followed by a celebration of his life at Moreau Catholic High School, Ivaldi Student Center, 27170 Mission Blvd. Hayward, Ca. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Brian's life.

Condolences and words of support may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetary.org.





