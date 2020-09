Or Copy this URL to Share

Brian Donnelly Schumacher

September 13, 1944 – September 16, 2020

Brian passed away at home in Alameda on September 16, 2020. Brian was an engineer and outdoorsman with a kind and generous personality. He is survived by his wife Kathleen, children Kevin and Teresa, sisters Sarah and Karin, and grandson Anthony. He will be forever loved and missed. A service will be held at a later date.



