Bridget "Bridie" M. George
November 10, 1926 - November 3, 2019Bridie M. George passed away peacefully at home with her family at the bedside in the early hours of November 3, 2019, one week before her 93rd birthday. Bridie was born at home in Dublin Ireland November 10, 1926, fifth of seven children born to Patrick and Bridget Byrne. Bridie immigrated to the US through Ellis Island in 1928, settling in Stamford CT where she attended St John's Elementary School then graduated Stamford High School, Class of 1944. Bridie moved to California with her family in 1946 and settled in San Francisco where she worked for Standard Oil. While waiting for a bus, she met a plumber named Charlie George who lived three doors up the street. Bridie and Charlie married in 1959 at St Brendan's Catholic Church. Five boys soon followed - Charlie, Mike, Joe, Steve and Dan. The family moved from San Francisco to San Bruno, where Bridie resided for 55 years. Central to Bridie's life was her Catholic faith. Bridie was a member of St Augustine Church in South San Francisco from its founding day. As an immigrant raised in the Great Depression, her faith, family, hard work and determination defined her life. Bridie will be remembered as a loving mother, devoted wife, cherished grandmother, wonderful sibling, and devoted servant of the Lord. Bridie was very proud of her family and will be greatly missed by them. Bridie was predeceased by her parents Patrick and Bridget Byrne, husband Charles George, siblings Kathleen, Mary, Lucy, John and Patrick and grand daughter Katie. She is survived by her brother Chris, her children Charlie, Mike (Ine), Joe (Brandy), Steve (Connie) and Dan, grandchildren Jessica, Chrissy, Tim, Joe, Grace, Kayleigh, Kinsley, Christopher, Teresa, and Gabrielle. A rosary was held at Garden Chapel, in So.S. F. followed by a funeral at Saint Augustine Church in South San Francisco with internment was at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2019