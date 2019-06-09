Brigitte Anna Neeffs September 26, 1960-May 29, 2019 Brigitte Anna Neeffs passed away on May 29th. She was preceded in death by her father Georges Neeffs and survived by her mother Marie-Jose Hafner, sisters Mariane, Karin (Andrea), and Nadia (Nedim), and nieces Camille(Davy, son Gaspard) and Marie Perazzolo and Hanna Murseljaj.



Brigitte was born in Belgium and spent her childhood years there. As a young adult she had the opportunity to travel internationally and enjoyed experiencing new cultures. She lived in Japan and America. She fell in love with America and took the oath of allegiance, gaining admittance to citizenship on September 21, 2004. Brigitte had a passion for learning to speak and write in English. She successfully pursued a college education and graduated from Dominican University on December 15, 2008 with a Bachelor of Arts in English with a Writing Emphasis. Brigitte completed her first novel, Blue Kimono, White Crane, which was published in 2017.



Brigitte's work caring for children and the elderly was exceptional. The love and compassion she gave nurtured and comforted the lives entrusted to her care.



Brigitte was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2015. Her strong will to live, creative mind, amazing medical/treatment support team, special moments with friends and frequent conversations with family enabled her to experience many precious moments during her final years.



Brigitte was a special friend to many. Her beauty, inside and out, attracted others to her. Her loving, fun, compassionate nature and her curious inquiring mind caused others to delight in her company. She had a way of seeing and bringing out the best in others. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.



A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held Friday June 28th at 3:00pm at the Fernwood Cemetery 301 Tennessee Valley Road Mill Valley.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 10, 2019