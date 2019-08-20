|
Brinley S. Appleton
July 27, 1940 - August 10, 2019Brinley S. Appleton passed away on August 10, 2019, after a brief but intense battle with cancer.
Born to Lawrence and Carola Appleton, he grew up in San Jose, CA. He attended San Jose State University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business and was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity. After graduating, he and his wife Dee Dee (Dianna Dumesnil) settled in Alameda and he spent his career working in the banking industry.
Brinley was a 44-year member of Sequoyah Country Club, where he served on the Board of Directors and many committees. He was also an avid gardener, taking impeccable care of his extensive bonsai collection.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years; sons Jeffrey and Michael; daughter-in-law Andrea; grandchildren Emma, Allison, Avery, and Peter; and sister Dorian Gindraux.
No services will be held at this time at the request of the deceased.
Donations may be made to Alameda Meals on Wheels.
http://www.alamedamealsonwheels.org
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2019