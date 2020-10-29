Britt-Marie Boman

June 3, 1925 – October 1, 2020

Britt-Marie Boman was born in Stockholm, Sweden, to Rosalie (Dahlstrand) and Samuel Boman. She had a happy childhood there with one brother. After she finished school, she worked at HSB:s Riksforbund. Then, in 1961, she came to San Francisco, intending to stay two years. Instead, she stayed nearly 60 years, making regular trips "home" for visits with family and friends. She worked in insurance for five years, spent a little over a year in Puerto Rico helping establish a lingerie business, and then settled back in San Francisco into a twenty-five year career with a property management firm. She became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2004.

After retirement, Britt-Marie did volunteer work, most recently knitting caps and blankets for newborn babies. She was a frequent bridge player, and regularly attended theater and the symphony. She made several significant international tourist trips. She was a gracious, lovely, "proper" lady. In San Francisco, she had a wide circle of friends, many of whom were other Swedish Americans. She was a member of the Swedish Women's Education Association. She moved to the Sequoias San Francisco in 2007, where she made other new friends and served on many resident committees.

Britt-Marie was predeceased by her parents and her brother. She is survived by a sister-in-law, a niece and a nephew in Sweden, and by many friends. A Zoom celebration of life will be planned for late in November. For information, call the Resident Services Director at the Sequoias: 415-351-7916.



