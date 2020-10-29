1/1
Britt-Marie Boman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Britt-Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Britt-Marie Boman
June 3, 1925 – October 1, 2020
Britt-Marie Boman was born in Stockholm, Sweden, to Rosalie (Dahlstrand) and Samuel Boman. She had a happy childhood there with one brother. After she finished school, she worked at HSB:s Riksforbund. Then, in 1961, she came to San Francisco, intending to stay two years. Instead, she stayed nearly 60 years, making regular trips "home" for visits with family and friends. She worked in insurance for five years, spent a little over a year in Puerto Rico helping establish a lingerie business, and then settled back in San Francisco into a twenty-five year career with a property management firm. She became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2004.
After retirement, Britt-Marie did volunteer work, most recently knitting caps and blankets for newborn babies. She was a frequent bridge player, and regularly attended theater and the symphony. She made several significant international tourist trips. She was a gracious, lovely, "proper" lady. In San Francisco, she had a wide circle of friends, many of whom were other Swedish Americans. She was a member of the Swedish Women's Education Association. She moved to the Sequoias San Francisco in 2007, where she made other new friends and served on many resident committees.
Britt-Marie was predeceased by her parents and her brother. She is survived by a sister-in-law, a niece and a nephew in Sweden, and by many friends. A Zoom celebration of life will be planned for late in November. For information, call the Resident Services Director at the Sequoias: 415-351-7916.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved