Bruce C Bronzan
Sept 28, 1947--Sept 28, 2020
Bruce Clinton Bronzan
Nicknamed "The Legend" by his children and family, Bruce Bronzan passed away peacefully, on his 73rd birthday, surrounded by his loving family, after a brave battle with lymphoma. His radiant soul will live in our hearts forever.
He is survived by his wife Jeri Brittell, his daughter Chloe Bronzan, his son Forest Bronzan, his sisters Mary Bronzan, and Ann McDonald, as well as his step daughters Lani Free and Miriam Kopstein, and ex-wife Linda Bronzan.
Bruce was raised by his loving parents, Nick and Peggy Bronzan of Fresno. Nick instilled in him a love and commitment to public service, which led to a long and exceptional career in the health and social-service arena. He was a county mental-health program director, and then served as a county supervisor for eight years as the lead for all health and human-services programs. He was a member of the California State Legislature for 10 years and chairman of the Health Committee and the Select Committee on Mental Health. Mr. Bronzan authored more than 100 major pieces of legislation, including the first "parity" bill in the nation, along with major efforts in aging and long-term care, health, mental health, disabilities, and kids at risk. Mr. Bronzan was honored numerous times for his work in health and social services, including receiving the first Jacob Javits Award in New York for advancing the cause of mental health. After serving in the legislature, he had a position as a dean at UCSF, and then went on to create the web portal "NetWork of Care", with his business partner Afshin Khosravi, of Trilogy Integrated Resources. Bruce was a visionary leader, and inspired many people with his enthusiastic support of all who are in need. We will all strive to carry on his good work.
Bruce's mother Peggy, a fine artist, inspired him with her passion for art, music and theater. This led to his acting in numerous community productions of Shakespeare plays, with his daughter Chloe, as well as playing Atticus Finch in "Mockingbird" with Fairfax players. He was passionate about all forms of art, music, food, wine, and could discuss any of these topics well. He loved a lively dinner party, and was quite a good chef!
There will be no funeral service at this time, but some day, post-pandemic, we will have a grand celebration of his life.
If you wish, a donation in his name can be made to Mental Health of Los Angeles (MHALA.org
), in his memory.