1/1
Bruce Collier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Bruce Wade Collier
1945-2020
Dr. Bruce Wade Collier, age 74 of San Rafael, California passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
He was born on December 28, 1945 in Enid Oklahoma to the late Roy and Marion Collier. He attended Enid High School and graduated from the University of Oklahoma, and earned his doctorate from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine in 1971. While at OU, he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He was an Internist in San Francisco, California until he retired.
Bruce was a lover of nature, and enjoyed his mountain home in Cloverdale, CA. He cultivated some beautiful gardens, loved traveling the world, and loved the excitement and wonderful food in the city by the bay. He loved a good dinner party and entertained many old and new friends. He loved having family and friends visit and showing them the city. He will be remembered for his wit, courage and honesty.
He is survived by husband, Yoshi Hayashi, two sisters, Judith Henry (Steve) and Christine Roe (Dan.) He is also survived by nephew, Tony Roe, three nieces, Marion Broughton, Christy James, and Kristen Harper, and eight great nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many good friends with whom he had great times.
To honor Bruce's memory, you may donate to St. Jude's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, a favorite charity of his that he faithfully supported. We will always love and miss you, Bruce.
Assisted by
Monte's Chapel
of the Hills,
San Anselmo.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monte's Chapel Of The Hills
330 Red Hill Ave
San Anselmo, CA 94960
(415) 453-8440
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Monte's Chapel Of The Hills

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved