Bruce Collier

Dr. Bruce Wade Collier
1945-2020
Dr. Bruce Wade Collier, age 74 of San Rafael, California passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
He was born on December 28, 1945 in Enid Oklahoma to the late Roy and Marion Collier. He attended Enid High School and graduated from the University of Oklahoma, and earned his doctorate from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine in 1971. While at OU, he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He was an Internist in San Francisco, California until he retired.
Bruce was a lover of nature, and enjoyed his mountain home in Cloverdale, CA. He cultivated some beautiful gardens, loved traveling the world, and loved the excitement and wonderful food in the city by the bay. He loved a good dinner party and entertained many old and new friends. He loved having family and friends visit and showing them the city. He will be remembered for his wit, courage and honesty.
He is survived by husband, Yoshi Hayashi, two sisters, Judith Henry (Steve) and Christine Roe (Dan.) He is also survived by nephew, Tony Roe, three nieces, Marion Broughton, Christy James, and Kristen Harper, and eight great nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many good friends with whom he had great times.
To honor Bruce's memory, you may donate to St. Jude's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, a favorite charity
of his that he faithfully supported. We will always love and miss you, Bruce.
