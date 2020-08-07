Bruce Alan Colyear

Feb 6, 1957 - Jul 17, 2020

On July 17th, 2020 in the town of Sebastopol, Bruce Alan Colyear, aged 63, died at home of a broken heart and a failing body. Memorial services are pending. Of his first family, he was predeceased by his mother, Berdine, his father, Bayard, and his sisters, Karen and Susan, and survived by his brothers, Butch and Mike, his brother-in-law, Tim, his sister-in-law, Cindy, and his nieces, Kathryn and Susan. Of his last family, he was predeceased by his loved and adored wife, Pamela, and survived by his mother-in-law, Peggy, and his step-children, Sean, Josh and Kristy.



Born Feb. 6, 1957 in San Francisco and raised in the Richmond, Bruce was a mechanic from early on, helping his grandfather in his tool shop since before he was 5. When a child, he often took apart his birthday and Christmas gifts before the day was over, in order to see how they worked. An early interest of his was war planes of World War I, and he devoured kid's books on the subject, displaying a remarkable memory. Bruce built and rebuilt dozens of bicycles as a kid, and biked all over the city as well as to Stinson Beach. Once he graduated to cars and motorcycles, though, it was off to the races. Bruce worked at a number of auto repair shops in the City, the Peninsula, Marin County, and the East Bay, and was equally at home tinkering on some old hunk, doing emergency work on a racecar at Sears Point, or mechanically massaging a collector's rare beauty. His love of motorcycles was expressed primarily during early adulthood, when he built a chopped Triumph and a couple of Harleys, and had a blast riding each one. Bruce also played guitar, and he liked both rock (particularly The Allman Brothers) and jazz, occasionally playing at the end of the day, perhaps being inspired by one of the legends of jazz he either saw at Keystone Korner or heard on KJAZ. Bruce was a fierce patriot and World War II buff, and loved to party with friends and family. He will be missed beyond what language can express. If there is a heaven above, we can only hope Bruce will be turning wrenches for one of his early idols, Jimmy Clark, picking up a few riffs from Duane Allman or Wes Montgomery, and finally sitting in the shade, sipping on a cold one, with his lovely bride, Pamela. Their ashes rest in The Rose Garden at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park in Sebastopol.



