Bruce Ettinger, M.D.

Nov 9, 1938 - Jun 15, 2020

With deep sadness, we share that Bruce Ettinger, MD passed away unexpectedly from a non-covid cardiac arrest on June 15, 2020 in San Francisco. We will remember him as a fun, kind, witty, and caring human being.

A native New Yorker, Bruce graduated from Columbia College '60 (A.B. Liberal Arts), Harvard Medical School '64 (MD), Boston City Hospital, Harvard Medical Services II & IV '66 (residency), and Metabolic Research Unit, UCSF '70 (fellowship).

In 1970, Dr. Ettinger joined The Permanente Medical Group as a Senior Physician in Internal Medicine and Endocrinology at Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center. From 1980-2003, he served as chair of the Chiefs of Endocrinology for Kaiser Permanente Northern California. A dedicated clinician-researcher and admired educator, he retired as Senior Investigator (Emeritus), Division of Research, Kaiser Permanente Northern California and Clinical Professor (Emeritus) of Medicine and Radiology, UCSF. Brilliant yet humble, Dr. Ettinger was a clinician's researcher relentlessly curious to solve practical issues that directly improved patient care. With over 200 publications, he is best known for his research on kidney stones, osteoporosis, and Women's Health (menopause). Beloved for his courteous, helpful, and kind manner, Dr. Ettinger had an accessible, reassuring way of explaining complex topics to patients.



Always walking hand in hand at work and at play, Bruce is remembered as a loyal husband admired for his playful partnership with and devotion to Vivian. An avid model airplane/sailing hobbyist, Bruce served on the Board of the San Francisco Model Yacht Club (SFMYC) 2016-2020 where he developed programs for youth to learn model yacht sailing at Spreckels Lake, Golden Gate Park. Bruce delighted in sharing his passions for building, gardening, kite flying, and outdoor fun with family and friends. Bruce is survived by his beloved wife Vivian, their daughter Kate, his son Jon (& Jenifer) Ettinger, his daughter Jennifer (& Joe) Lucido, and his grandchildren: Celia, Laurel, Storm, Sidney and Jack. SFMYC will host a Bottle Boat Regatta in Bruce's honor next year, please visit his memorial website to learn more.



