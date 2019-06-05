Bruce Frank Marovich July 1, 1944 - May 28, 2019 Bruce (Boppalo) passed away on May 28 and is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Paddie Marovich. He was preceded in death by his son, Derek, his parents Frank and Margaret, his sister Diana Mason, his brothers Vincent and Philip (by one day).

He leaves behind his sister Lil Giovanzana (Tony); nephews, Ray an Matt Mason, Frank and Tom Marovich; nieces, Judi Mason, Lisa Willett and Jennifer Lucchese, and many great nieces and nephews. The last year was highlighted by Paddie reuniting with her daughter, Jamie Williams and her children, Hannah, Matthew, Luke and Olivia.

A native San Franciscan, he served in the SFPD for 35 years. In 1983, he was selected by then Chief Con Murphy to organize and command the Patrol Bureau Task Force to address street robberies and auto burglaries that were spiking. This unit was so successful that it grew to almost 100 officers and renamed Narcotics Enforcement Street Teams around 1987. In 1989, Bruce was assigned to Narcotics and charged with going after all major narcotic vendors in and around SF. In 1993, he was promoted to Lieutenant and assigned to Ingleside station where he organized one of the finest station plainclothes teams that worked hand-in-hand with the uniformed men and women to significantly impact violent crimes in Visitacion Valley. Soon after, he was asked to move to the Tactical Company (SWAT) to develop the special operations teams in both uniform and plainclothes operators to be deployed as needed into the most precarious situations. His greatest gift was getting fellow officers to believe in themselves by instilling a sense of pride and duty. He took pleasure in his brief movie career with films shot in San Francisco. He enjoyed retirement in Lincoln, CA with friends playing cards, watching football and reading but was an invaluable resource and friend to Chief Greg Suhr (one of his early charges) in strategizing as to how to reduce violent crime.



Visitation Wednesday June 12, 10:00am gathering, Memorial Service at 11:00am at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave. Daly City, followed by Interment at Olivet Memorial Park, Colma, CA. Reception following at the Irish Cultural Center, San Francisco.



Donations can be made to: San Francisco Police Activities League attn: Jim Jitsu, P.O. Box 31114 San Francisco, Ca 94131 or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, P.O.Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148.





