Bruce Maxwell Paris
June 14, 1954 - Oct 26, 2019 Bruce Maxwell Paris suddenly passed away on October 26, 2019. Bruce was born in San Francisco on June 14,1954 to Henry Paris and Verna Maxwell. He is survived by his son, Maxwell Paris, daughter, Noelle Paris, son-in-law, Stephan Juchatz, grandson, Cal Juchatz, and loving partner, Jennifer Young as well as his former spouse, Sylvia Wasmer, brother, Stephen Paris, sister-in-law, Tina Paris, brother, Mark Paris, sister-in-law, Judy Paris, niece, Jenifer Kidwell, nephews, Jasen Paris and Dominic Paris. He was Predeceased by his sister Leslie Paris and niece Marli Paris.
Bruce was a vibrant man who loved sailing, swimming from Alcatraz, cycling, driving Laguna Seca Raceway and snowmobiling in his favorite place, Bear Valley. He left nothing on the table! Bruce was a commercial real estate broker and worked for CBRE the last 30 years. He was a member of Rotary, believing in giving back to the community. Bruce will be sorely missed by all who knew him for his contagious zest for life! Celebration of life at 12pm January 5, 2020 at Domenico Winery 1697 Industrial Road, San Carlos, Ca. Please RSVP to
bruceparis.celebration
[email protected]
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019