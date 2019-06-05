Resources More Obituaries for Bruce Noda Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bruce Noda

Obituary Condolences Flowers Bruce Eliot Noda January 3, 1948-May 13, 2019 Bruce Eliot Noda died peacefully in his Corte Madera, California home on May 13, 2019 at age 71. His sudden passing left friends, family and former colleagues disconsolate.

Bruce grew up with his brother Eric and sister Sydney on a small farm in the Turlock area where his parents, Jack and Grace Noda, grew fruit. He graduated from UC Davis with a BS in mathematics in 1969 and an MA in statistics in 1971. He began his professional career at a small life insurance company and completed it at William M. Mercer in San Francisco. For many years Bruce was an adjunct professor for USC, teaching a statistics course in Sacramento. He spent one year in Japan teaching English to middle school students. While there, he joined a local hiking club and visited many sites in that country.

Bruce traveled to other countries as well. He visited Ecuador's Galapagos Islands, New Zealand, Australia, Tanzania, Costa Rica, India, Egypt, France and Vietnam. His travels included several trips to Nicaragua in his role as Chairman of blueEnergy's Board of Directors, a position he held for a decade. Bruce was deeply involved in the nonprofit's mission to empower healthy families and resilient communities in both Nicaragua and Ethiopia.

Bruce was a modern Renaissance man in the way he balanced his intellectual interests—travel, cinema, reading, and theater—with his physical activities. Several times a week he worked with a physical trainer and played squash. He enjoyed cross country skiing, biking, fishing, camping and canoeing.

Bruce's most passionate pastime was bridge, where his skill earned him the distinction of Grand Life Master. He was taught the game by his mother and became a life-long player. He traveled to a number of tournaments each year and won several national championships. He also played locally in the Marin Bridge Unit of the American Contract Bridge League.

Bruce will always be remembered by many who knew him for decades and benefited from his knowledge and common sense. He was a generous supporter of his friends' college-aged children. His house was always open for a night, a month, or longer to those who needed temporary shelter. Sometimes his support came in material form, such as meals, living expenses, or tuition. Bruce was also fun: He loved to organize group outings to Bodega Bay, visits to his New York City time share, and trips to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland. He generously gave his time and himself to his many friends. They will not forget him, and will carry his wisdom and love with them always.

Friends and family may honor Bruce's memory and bid him farewell by attending a Celebration of Life at Marin Art & Garden Center in Ross, California on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 2:00. In lieu of flowers please kindly donate to blueEnergy (blueenergygroup.org) or . More information may be found at www.brucenoda.com.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 9, 2019