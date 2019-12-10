San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Bruce Smith Obituary
Bruce Smith

Bruce Whitaker Smith, born Oct 8,1950 passed away at home on November 26th. His kids, Gabe, Marie and Natalie Smith along with his beloved wife, Diane Mode Smith, and little Roxy were at his side. He is survived by his younger brother Murray. He loved his family; immediate, extended & adopted. He was a remarkable man. Emmy winner for his video contribution to the '89 Earthquake World Series. Proud IATSE Union member. He loved sports, his guitars, making music, and our world travels. He is deeply missed and will be remembered fondly by all who had the pleasure of knowing Brucie. Special thanks to the Angels of Hospice by the Bay.
A Celebration of Life will be at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave. in Daly City on Saturday December 28th at 11:00am.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019
