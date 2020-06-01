Bruce Bosworth Willats
Oct 31, 1934 - Apr 7, 2020
Bruce Bosworth Willats, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend, passed away on April 7, 2020, from complications from myasthenia gravis. He was 85.
Bruce was born in Los Angeles to Harold and Lillian (Van Degrift) Willats, and he grew up in Laguna Beach, California. He received a BA from Stanford, an M.Div. from Union Theological Seminary, and a PhD from the Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley. He taught psychology and religion at Dominican University in San Rafael for 17 years. He was a member of St. John's Presbyterian Church in Berkeley and of several study groups through the Spirit Rock Meditation Center. He will be dearly missed.
Bruce is survived by his wife Diane, his daughter Amy and son-in-law Charles, his son Andy and daughter-in-law Auban, his son Dave and daughter-in-law Tanya, his former wife Marilyn, and seven grandchildren.
For more about Bruce's life, visit https://tinyurl.com/bwillats. A memorial service will be held later this year; to be notified about details please email brucewillatsmemorial@gmail.com.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.