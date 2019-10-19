|
|
Bruce Marshall Wyckoff
August 8, 1928 - October 10, 2019Bruce Marshall Wyckoff, 91, died peacefully in his sleep on October 10, 2019 in Campbell, CA. He was born in San Francisco, CA, on August 8, 1928, to The Honorable Fred M. Wyckoff and Marie C. Wyckoff; Graduated from Burlingame High School in 1946; And received a degree in engineering from Stanford University in 1950.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Wyckoff. Married in Endicott, NY in 1951, lifelong residents of Redwood City, CA. He was a devoted father to their four children, John Marshall Wyckoff (Jackie), Donald Allen Wyckoff, Jane Louise Wyckoff Cella (Richard) and Beth Ann Wyckoff Smith (William).
Bruce was a loving grandfather to his five grandchildren, Brooke Wyckoff Holman (Logan), Tim Wyckoff, Kristine Cella, Kenny Cella and Joshua Hathaway and his great grandsons Max Holman and Skye Hathaway.
Bruce will be interred in a private family ceremony at Skylawn Memorial Park, San Mateo, CA. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. For more information, or to indicate interest in attending the celebration, call 408-502-6950. Please log on to forevermissed.com/bruce-wyckoff for complete information.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019