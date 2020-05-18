Bruna Romero (McCarthy, Traversaro)Sept 13,1931 -April 28, 2020 Our sweet Bruna has passed away. Born in San Francisco to Adolph and Ernesta Traversaro in 1931, Bruna was the first of her brothers and sisters to be born in America. Raised in the Visitation Valley, Portola and Crocker Amazon neighborhoods, she attended Balboa High and worked as a Secretary for Oliver J Olson Co, Bethlehem Steel and retired from Pacific Bell.

Bruna was the quintessential Italian mother and grandmother, loving, giving and caring. She possessed a quiet, dignified strength and a resilient, unwavering spirit and a kind and gentle heart. She met life with tremendous grace and courage.

Bruna was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Ernestine Kelly and Flora Van Tricht, brothers Amerigo and Duilio Traversaro.

Bruna is survived by her sons Martin Romero ( Gina), Joseph McCarthy ( Julie) , daughter Karen Brugge ( Tom), grandchildren Alyssa and Martin Romero, Mary Cook, Marité' and Yves Xavier and Jennifer De Luca, brother in law Brian Kelly, niece Anne Kelly ( Andy), Michael Kelly ( Leah) and numerous nieces and nephews.

We will never see another like you Mom. We will love you forever



