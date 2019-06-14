Bruno Morelli Bruno Morelli, aged 83, native and life-long resident of San Francisco. Passed away peacefully June 8 surrounded by loving friends and family.

Bruno was born in San Francisco on August 1, 1935, to Anna and Peter Morelli and married Mary Terheyden Morelli in San Francisco on March 25, 1972.

Bruno is survived by his wife Mary, his seven grandchildren, and his five children: Peter Morelli, Paul Morelli, Michael Morelli, Maria-Elena Roner, and Sylvia Vitousek. He is predeceased by his dear sister Dolores Hoffman.

After graduating from St. Ignatius College Prep and then Stanford University, Bruno entered a career of service. He served his community first as an officer in the US Navy. Then, after receiving an advanced degree and his teaching credential, he went on to be a professor of romantic languages and political science. He passionately taught thousands of local students over a 37-year career at Wilson and Lowell High Schools. After retirement, Bruno continued to serve by volunteering for the poor and homeless and working towards the preservation of local historical art.

We will all miss his kindness, his integrity, and the beauty he brought into our lives.

Memorial service to be held at St. Dominic's Church in San Francisco on Saturday, June 22 at 1:30pm. You can enter the church parking lot on Steiner or Pierce.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in memory of Bruno Morelli to St. Dominic's Lima Center, 2390 Bush St, San Francisco, CA 94115, or have mass said for him at a Catholic church of your choice.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 16, 2019