Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halsted N. Gray-Carew & English Inc.
1123 Sutter Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 673-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruno Morelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruno Morelli

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bruno Morelli Obituary
Bruno Morelli

Bruno Morelli, aged 83, native and life-long resident of San Francisco. Passed away peacefully June 8 surrounded by loving friends and family.
Bruno was born in San Francisco on August 1, 1935, to Anna and Peter Morelli and married Mary Terheyden Morelli in San Francisco on March 25, 1972.
Bruno is survived by his wife Mary, his seven grandchildren, and his five children: Peter Morelli, Paul Morelli, Michael Morelli, Maria-Elena Roner, and Sylvia Vitousek. He is predeceased by his dear sister Dolores Hoffman.
After graduating from St. Ignatius College Prep and then Stanford University, Bruno entered a career of service. He served his community first as an officer in the US Navy. Then, after receiving an advanced degree and his teaching credential, he went on to be a professor of romantic languages and political science. He passionately taught thousands of local students over a 37-year career at Wilson and Lowell High Schools. After retirement, Bruno continued to serve by volunteering for the poor and homeless and working towards the preservation of local historical art.
We will all miss his kindness, his integrity, and the beauty he brought into our lives.
Memorial service to be held at St. Dominic's Church in San Francisco on Saturday, June 22 at 1:30pm. You can enter the church parking lot on Steiner or Pierce.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in memory of Bruno Morelli to St. Dominic's Lima Center, 2390 Bush St, San Francisco, CA 94115, or have mass said for him at a Catholic church of your choice.
www.halstedngray.com
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Halsted N. Gray-Carew & English Inc.
Download Now