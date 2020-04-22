|
|
Bryan Raymond Baarts
November 11, 1938 - March 30, 2020Although his last four years were clouded by incapacity, Bryan lived a marvelous and productive life. He graduated from San Mateo High and Stanford University. He was a U.S. Army Specialist Five at White Sands Missile Base in New Mexico for two years and spent the next 25 years as a very successful Electrical Engineer at PG&E in San Francisco.
Outside of work, he developed notable skills in Chinese watercolor painting, Tai Chi, tennis and ping pong. He and his wife, Carol, loved San Francisco…the art scene and the symphony. In retirement, they attended academic classes given by the Fromm Institute at USF. They traveled extensively and shared a strong and fun loving interest in the fine wines and international cuisine available in the city and abroad. Sadly, in June of 2019, Carol passed away. Bryan died just ten months later on March 30, 2020.
He is survived by his sister, Jeannie Lutticken and her husband Bob, and by brother John Baarts. They, along with numerous nieces and nephews, will remember Bryan and Carol as ever generous and thoughtful role models.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a small private service will include only immediate family members. We thank you all for being Bryan and Carol's friends during their many happy years together.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020