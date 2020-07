Or Copy this URL to Share

Bryan Patrick Redahan

Jan 31, 1945 - Jun 30, 2020

Bryan passed away peacefully at home, beloved wife JoLinda and family by his side.

The world has lost a loving and generous husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, coach, and friend.

Loved by all who knew him, gregarious Bryan didn't want a funeral service or party; he WAS the party.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store