Burch Henry Fitzpatrick, Jr.
Burch Henry Fitzpatrick, Jr., age 82, died on Nov. 3, 2020 at his lifelong home in Piedmont, CA, of congestive heart failure.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy (to whom he was married for 53 years), his son, John Fitzpatrick, his daughter, Carey Fitzpatrick Galles, grandsons Brogan and Sullivan Fitzpatrick, and Reid and Rielly Galles. He is also survived by 10 nieces and nephews, including his esteemed niece, Seinin who, along with his children, assisted enormously in the waning days of his illness.
He was a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley and the Boalt School of Law where he was chosen for membership on the Law Review. He served in the U.S. Military as a Second Lieutenant.
His law career began as a deputy attorney general for the State of California. From there he spent some twenty years with the real estate law firm of Miller, Starr and Regalia where he served as managing partner. During that time he distinguished himself by successfully defending property owners over rent control in the City of Davis and then again for the city of San Jose in a case that was eventually tried by the U.S. Supreme Court. He finished his career with the San Francisco law firm of Graham and James.
As a co-founder of the Piedmonters for Peace, he helped with organizing marches and appearing before venues like the City Council to protest the Iraq war. But his most important contribution was to his immediate and extended family where he was a stable source of support and unconditional love. His oversight was an important factor in the life of his kin and will be sorely missed.
He was known for his integrity, humor and his affectionate nature, which remained with him until his death.
In accordance with his wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations might be made to the children's hospice, the George Mark Home, 2121 George Mark Lane, San Leandro, CA.94578 or www.georgemark.org
.