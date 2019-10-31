|
Burk Edward Delventhal
November 12, 1942 - October 26, 2019Died unexpectedly in San Francisco, surrounded by family, on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Buck, as he was affectionately known, was born on November 12, 1942, in Oakland, Calif., to Leo and Eleanor Delventhal. He was raised in Piedmont, graduating from Piedmont High School in 1960. He attended UC Davis, graduating in 1965, followed by UC Hastings College of the Law, where he earned his J.D. in 1969.
In June 1970, he joined the San Francisco City Attorney's Office, embarking on what would become a nearly 50-year career as a Deputy City Attorney for the City and County of San Francisco. Buck took pride in working at his beloved City Hall, where he was regarded by all as a beacon of integrity, dedication and unparalleled legal brilliance. He helped pursue groundbreaking work on behalf of all San Franciscans and played a role in nearly every civic and legal issue facing San Francisco during his years as a public servant. Buck, who led the City Attorney's Office's Government Team since its inception in the late 1970s, served under four City Attorneys, and provided counsel to 10 Mayors, countless Supervisors and numerous Department Heads. He argued landmark cases in the California Supreme Court, California Courts of Appeal and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. He was frequently heard to say how much he looked forward to coming to work each day, not knowing what interesting new issue might find its way to him. For Buck, this was not a job, it was a calling.
Buck was a lifelong learner and teacher, whose insatiable curiosity and fascination with languages, history, science, and the natural world were infectious and endearing. In recent years, he served as an Adjunct Professor at UC Hastings, where he taught a course on State and Local Government Law. He took great joy in inspiring the next generation of attorneys to pursue careers in public service and was a mentor to many of them. Buck was truly a teacher to us all, with his most profound lessons imparted by his example of empathy, humility and boundless optimism. He lived his life fully, and with a deep understanding of the priceless gift that each new day represents.
Buck was an athlete, whose pursuits included running, bicycling and Bay swimming, the latter as a passionate and revered member of the South End Rowing Club in San Francisco. His exploits as a member of the South End included countless pre-dawn swims with his fellow Southenders, numerous Golden Gate and Alcatraz swims, surviving a near-death brush with hypothermia in December 1987, and coaxing many an unsuspecting soul over the years into joining him for a morning dip in Aquatic Park's bracing waters.
Over the last 15 years, Buck spent most weekends with his wife, Monica Martin, at their home in Bolinas overlooking Duxbury Reef, where the two spent days tending the garden, working on an endless stream of small construction projects dreamed up to deplete his equally endless supply of energy, enjoying time with family and friends, and basking in the raw, natural splendor of the land and sea.
Buck is survived by Monica, of San Francisco, his brother, Mark Delventhal, of Piedmont, his son, Ivan Delventhal (Giscela Delventhal-Wong), of Piedmont, and daughter, Juliette Delventhal (Pawel Kruk), of Bolinas, and his four grandchildren, Diego, Zoë, Lucas and Theo, who were the light of his life. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Claude Delventhal, and brother Kent Delventhal.
A memorial and celebration of Buck's life will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 11 a.m., at San Francisco City Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the UC Hastings Legal Education Opportunity Program (LEOP), created to make legal education accessible to students from adverse backgrounds.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019