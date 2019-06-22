Resources More Obituaries for Burk Chung Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Burk Him Chung

Burk Him Chung was the only child of Frank How Lee and Han Chau Chung, born in Dai Jaak, Guangdong Province, China on August 27, 1922. Growing up in war-torn China, Burk attended school in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, Hong Kong, and Chung Ching China before landing at UC Berkeley to study international relations in 1948. There, he met Mary Angeline Lin, a graduate student in applied mathematics originally from Swatow, China. They were married in 1952 at Old St. Mary's Church and raised three children – Amy, Luke and Michael Chung.



Throughout his career, Burk was able to adapt and work in many professions as a Chinese school teacher, reporter and editor of the Young China Daily (a Chinese language newspaper), banker, theater operator, merchant, ginseng farmer, real estate investor and developer, and most notably as owner of the family import / export business, Superior Trading Company. A devoted family man, Burk sponsored many members of his and Mary's families as immigrants to the US, housing them, educating them and providing jobs for many of them.



As a community leader, Burk was active in San Francisco Chinatown as Board Chair at St. Mary's Chinese School, Trustee/Chairman of the Poi-Yuk Educational Foundation, Appointee to the International Hotel Committee, Chair of Sincere Federal Savings Bank, founder of the North American Herbal Medicine Association, director of Kong Chow Benevolent Association, director at the Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Director Emeritus of Wuyi University, and officer of the Chinese American Republican Club. Burk was generous sharing his wisdom, time and support to friends, relatives and many charitable causes, building a wing of the Chinese Hospital, a child care center / kindergarten with his wife Mary, and a library. He was a long-time sponsor of the UC Incentive Awards, major donor to the Chinese Culture Center, and established a modest scholarship at St. Mary's Chinese School.



After a brief illness, Burk Him Chung passed away at home on June 14, 2019 peacefully holding hands with his beloved wife Mary. He is survived by Mary; his children Amy, Luke and Michael Chung; his grandson Adrian and spouse Christopher Lewis-Chang, and his granddaughter Alison Chang; many in-laws and nearly one hundred nephews, nieces and extended family. We will all miss his wonderful stories, his kind heart, his never – flagging loyalty and devotion, gentle patience, and his zest for life.



A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Old St. Mary's Cathedral at 660 California St. San Francisco, Ca 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Interment follows at Cypress Lawn Cemetery at Serramonte and Hillside Boulevards in Colma, California. Luncheon follows at 1:00 PM at Grand Palace Restaurant, 359 Grand Ave., South San Francisco, California.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Burk Chung to:

Poi-Yuk Educational Foundation

c/o: Nancy Lim-Yee

2760 Shannon Drive

South San Francisco, 94080

(Poi-Yuk Foundation is a qualified non-profit 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization)



