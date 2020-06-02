Burton M. GreenbergMay 31, 1927 - May 31, 2020Burt, the beloved son of Max Greenberg and Fay Ballen Greenberg and brother of Shirley Greenberg Salasky, died on his birthday, May 31, 2020. He was born and raised in San Francisco, attended George Washington High School and U/C Berkeley and finished his law degree at Hastings College of Law and was a practicing attorney in San Francisco for many years. He was a principled and compassionate professional. Burt was known to be a great conversationalist, peppered with a keen sense of humor. Add to that, a remarkable memory, especially for remembering the past.Intermittent during these times, Burt served in the United States Army and was an honorably discharged veteran. He was active in our community serving meals at St. Anthony's Dining Room;delivering Open Hand meals to patients with AIDS and cancer for seven years; and served as an active board member of Donald Pipin's Pocket Opera.Burt was an enthusiastic attendee at the Fromm Institute enjoying its many and diverse classes and appreciated and delighted in his associations with many of the Fromm students. Burt was filled with energy and in his younger days ran the Bay to Breakers. He attended weekly Tai Chi sessions later in life for several years.Burt also had a home in New Orleans and enjoyed the many treasures of this unique city including fishing in the bayous and swamps.Burt is greatly missed by his families and many devoted friends and by his lifetime partner and spouse, Jim Clavin, for 55 years.