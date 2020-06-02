Burton Greenberg
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Burton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Burton M. Greenberg
May 31, 1927 - May 31, 2020
Burt, the beloved son of Max Greenberg and Fay Ballen Greenberg and brother of Shirley Greenberg Salasky, died on his birthday, May 31, 2020. He was born and raised in San Francisco, attended George Washington High School and U/C Berkeley and finished his law degree at Hastings College of Law and was a practicing attorney in San Francisco for many years. He was a principled and compassionate professional. Burt was known to be a great conversationalist, peppered with a keen sense of humor. Add to that, a remarkable memory, especially for remembering the past.
Intermittent during these times, Burt served in the United States Army and was an honorably discharged veteran. He was active in our community serving meals at St. Anthony's Dining Room;delivering Open Hand meals to patients with AIDS and cancer for seven years; and served as an active board member of Donald Pipin's Pocket Opera.
Burt was an enthusiastic attendee at the Fromm Institute enjoying its many and diverse classes and appreciated and delighted in his associations with many of the Fromm students. Burt was filled with energy and in his younger days ran the Bay to Breakers. He attended weekly Tai Chi sessions later in life for several years.
Burt also had a home in New Orleans and enjoyed the many treasures of this unique city including fishing in the bayous and swamps.
Burt is greatly missed by his families and many devoted friends and by his lifetime partner and spouse, Jim Clavin, for 55 years.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved