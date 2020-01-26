Home

Candace Gray

Candace Gray Obituary
Candace Jang Gray

Beloved wife of Cliff Gray, caring mother of Cory Nicolai, mother-in-law to Elicia Ramsey, devoted grandmother to Ethan, Zachary and Jacob Nicolai and sister to Dennis Jang. She was born in San Francisco to her mother Lillian Etsuko Windom (nee Kitagawa) and father Lucky Jang.
Candy touched many lives with her spirit, smile, wit and genuine kindness. She graduated San Francisco's Lincoln High School. Her career was varied. She was as a flight attendant with Eastern Airlines, a mixologist at various San Mateo County establishments, and she retired as a public safety officer at Bay Meadows. Her hobby was cooking which she excelled at.
Friends and family are invited to a rosary on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Crosby - N. Gray & Co., 2 Park Road, Burlingame. A mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 1310 Bayswater, in Burlingame.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Hospice by the Bay.


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 27, 2020
