Candido Policar MolinaBorn on February 14,1933 in NAIC, Cavite, Philippines to his parents Antonio and Apolonia Molina, passed away peacefully at his home June 3, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Candido, lovingly known as Danny, is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Yolanda, devoted son Eric, daughter in-law Arsenia, and granddaughter who is light of his heart Emma, and loving brothers Angel and Boying.Danny, a Vietnam vet served in the US Coast Guard for 22 years. During that time he met and married the love of his life Yolanda Joscon. After his retirement he worked for the US Post Office for 42 years.Danny was a 32nd degree Mason, and also a member of other organizations such as the Shriners, Scottish Rite, and Knights of Columbus. His passion above all was his service to God. Danny served at St. Augustine Parish in SSF since 1974, where he was a eucharistic minister and also ran the bible study group for over 20 years.. He was instrumental in bringing the Niac Alliance of California, Naic Association Immaculate Conception to the SF Bay Area. Danny was a pioneer of the Charismatic movement in the SF Archdiocese.Known as a charming charismatic man, he had a tenacious work ethic and an unwavering faith in Jesus Christ. Those were the values that Danny held most dear and passed onto his family. Danny was a spiritual inspiration and mentor to many. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.Final resting place to be at Golden Gate National Cemetery. A Public Memorial to celebrate Danny's life will be held at a later date