Carl Grover Berry, born October 27, 1938 in San Francisco, CA died November 21, 2020 after a long illness. He was the youngest son of Dorothy Brown Berry and Kenneth Charles Berry. Carl is survived by his wife Linden, of Corte Madera, their son Josh Farrar and daughter-in-law Tayef of Brooklyn, his brother Kenneth and sister-in-law Gail of San Francisco, sister-in-law Elizabeth Hanger of Los Angeles, sister-in-law Sally Shortridge of Coeur D'Alene ID, brother-in-law McCarthy Hanger III of Manhattan, and numerous loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Susie Berry Naumann.



Carl spent his childhood in Sea Cliff, where he and his older brother Ken were deputized to look for enemy war ships from the top floor of their home overlooking Baker Beach. After graduating from Town School, Carl went on to Lowell as a member of the third generation of his family to attend the prestigious public school. Early trips to national parks with his family kindled his interest in nature and in 1957, he enrolled at the University of Idaho in Moscow as a forestry major. Carl joined the Sigma Nu fraternity, which would provide his first post-graduate position as a recruiter for Sigma Nu's national headquarters in Lexington, VA. He had served as vice-president of his senior class, graduating from Idaho in 1962.



In 1964, Carl left Lexington, VA to work for California Casualty, a family insurance business, until 1966 when he struck off on his own to become an independent real estate developer specializing in the new field of fractional properties. He served on the board of the American Resort Developers Association and became a partner in the creation of two pioneering urban timeshares – San Francisco Suites and the Manhattan Club. His company, California Resorts, went on to become the nation's leading consulting group for urban and resort-based timeshares and fractional ownerships.



Carl's leadership and fundraising skills were instrumental in the success of many capital campaigns including Lick-Wilmerding High School's library, a wing of the Sigma Nu House at the University of Idaho, the renovation of the Summer Playhouse in Bigfork, MT, the Lionel Hampton Music Festival headquarters in Moscow, ID and the establishment of several educational programs at Glacier National Park. Carl and his wife joined the board of the Glacier Fund in 2010. When the Glacier National Park Conservancy was established in 2013, Carl chaired the Committee on Directors. He also served as mentor to incoming board members at Glacier and was unanimously elected to serve another term on the Board just before his death. His love of Glacier National Park was infectious and he led numerous mountain treks there for intrepid friends and family who visited the Berry summer home on the Swan River in Bigfork.



Carl's affinity for non-profit board service led him to two additional eleven-year terms – as Director and later President of the Lick Wilmerding High School Board from 1989-2000, and as a Director and Committee Chair at Marin Theater Company from 2008-2019. He was elected to the Alumni Hall of Fame at the U of Idaho in 2017 and became a Lifelong Director of the Sigma Nu Foundation in 2019.



He and his wife were also active in the formation of the Meritus College Fund to help send San Francisco public high school students to college. He was very proud to provide support to this group of first-generation college students. Carl was a lifelong lover of Yorkshire terriers, who often accompanied him on his long walks.



Gifts in Carl's memory may be made to the Marin Theater Company, the Glacier Park Conservancy or the Sigma Nu Educational Foundation



