Carl E Gallagher May 11, 1934April 1, 2019 Carl was born May 11, 1934 in Bristol PA to Catherine and Edward Gallagher.



Carl was raised on the East Coast, and later, Chicago IL, before moving to San Francisco in 1963.



He spent most of his professional life in technical and management roles within computer-based business systems. He also spent two years serving in the US Army, both within this country and in Germany.



He has spent much of his time, since retiring, traveling abroad and domestically, often sharing written vignettes with family and friends. A lover of reading, performing arts and film, he enjoyed vocal and written language as both "toy" and "tool".



He was fond of a motto attributed to The Christophers: "It is better to light a single candle than to curse the darkness" and believed strongly that if he could bring even a moment's light and warmth to others, Life was worth living. After open-heart surgery, he became an active visitor to other heart surgery patients, via Mended Hearts, Inc.



He is survived by his children Brian, Siobhan and Shelagh, and grandchildren Gregory and Samantha.



Donations may be made to Mended Hearts, Inc. in Dallas TX.

https://mendedhearts.org/donate/



Join the family May 5, 2019 to remember Carl Gallagher

Sausalito, CA - Lunch Bufffet - Noon - 3:30

more information and RSVP: [email protected] 704/904-7192 by April 29, 2019.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary