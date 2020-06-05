Carl Rennie Lischeske, Sr.
It is with great sadness that the family of Carl Rennie Lischeske, Sr. announces his passing away on May 2, 2020 at Kaiser Hospital in Roseville, California. He was the son of Rennie William and Anna Mary Lischeske (nee Laski), who resided in San Francisco, California. He will be lovingly remembered by his children Barbara Fields, Carl Jr. (and his wife Sally), and Eric, his niece Virginia Carbery, his partner and companion Jane McGourty, eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Virginia Janette and his sister Dorothy Bozzini.
Carl was born on February 14, 1924 in San Francisco. Although he grew up during the Great Depression, his childhood was happy. He lived a few blocks from Golden Gate Park, where he played with companions, some of whom proved to be lifelong friends. After the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, they together joined the U.S. Navy pilot training program and accompanied each other to flight training. Carl served as a fighter pilot in the Pacific Theater. There he was assigned to aircraft carriers and flew missions using Wildcats, Corsairs, Avengers, Hellcats, and Bearcats, among other fighters and fighter -bombers. Carl was involved in several critical battles of WWII including the U.S. invasion of Okinawa, where his carrier USS Bunker Hill was severely damaged and caught fire while he was flying a bombing mission in support of the invasion. As a Naval officer he learned to sail, which became a lifelong passion.
After the War, Carl stayed in the Navy Reserve and went to work for the circulation department of the S.F. Chronicle, where he met the charming, gracious, and beautiful Virginia Janette Winn. They married on December 10, 1948, and left San Francisco shortly afterward to live in Mexico City. They spent a year there, attended the university, and established lifelong friendships with James and Virginia Clark and George Halajian. Afterward they returned to San Francisco, where their daughter Barbara was born. Two years later they moved across the Golden Gate to Mill Valley. There they raised their three children and, after 1959, their niece Virginia Carbery (nee Neff). Carl continued working for the Chronicle for 40 years, where he managed circulation for the North Bay Counties until his retirement. He also invested in real estate, and with his daughter Barbara, managed rental properties in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Having become fascinated with sailing while in the Navy, Carl bought a sailboat. He joined the Sausalito Yacht Club in 1953, and being naturally competitive, became involved in the San Francisco Bay racing scene. He owned sailboats of five different designs, raced four of them, and achieved season champion status in each of these, including one national championship. Carl was very active in the Sausalito Yacht Club. He helped build the current clubhouse, served on numerous committees, and served two terms as Commodore. Many of his closest friends were Club members.
In addition to sailing, Carl and his family spent summer vacations at Lake Tahoe and cruising on the Sacramento Delta, usually in company with the Clarks and/or the Halajians and their children. Carl and Janette also loved to travel. They traveled extensively after their children were grown, visiting or living on every continent except Antarctica. They also visited most of the United States and Canada in their motor coach. Janette was afflicted with Alzheimer's disease in the late 1990s, which put an end to traveling. She died of complications in 2006.
Mourning the loss of Janette, Carl moved to Roseville. There he met his beloved Jane McGourty. Though almost 80, Carl became an avid golfer and, with Jane, resumed traveling to exotic locations. His life was made longer and happier through her loving and devoted care. Though increasingly affected by the maladies of his advancing years, he remained a vital, vibrant man until he passed, and was very involved in the affairs of his family. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
After Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, the family is planning a celebration of Carl's life in Sausalito. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the UC Davis Alzheimer's Disease Center. Donations may be mailed to:
UC Davis Alzheimer's Disease Center
4860 Y Street, Suite 3900
Attn: Jayne La Grande
Sacramento, CA 95817
Please make checks payable to UC Regents.
Online donations to the UC Davis Alzheimer's Disease Center can be submitted at the following web address: https://give.ucdavis.edu/Donate/YourGift/SAD6864.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.