|
|
Carl Frank Mattman
January 19, 1930 - March 14, 2020 Our loving husband, father, brother and grandfather passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on March 14, 2020.
Carl was born in San Francisco on January 19, 1930, to Carl and Mary Mattman. Carl grew up in San Francisco and was a graduate of Balboa High School. He worked at the family business, C and M Plating for over 52 years. Carl met the love of his life, Rena Mae, on a blind date. Six months later Carl was drafted into the U.S. Army and they married on August, 12, 1950. Carl was a proud American and served his country in combat during the Korean War.
Once home, Carl and Rena began their family, moving to Millbrae in 1956. He is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Rena Mae, his three children: Daughters Debbie, Lynn (Steve), and son Steve (Michele). Adored grandfather of five: Dante (Judy), Cassie (Nate), Dominic (Jen), Jake and Raychel. And loving Big Papa to five great-grandchildren: Lexi Mae, Ella, Conor, Olivia and Luca. He is also survived by his brother Raymond Mattman and many nieces and nephews.
Carl was very giving of his time and was always helping others. Carl was a member of the National Assoc. of Metal Finishers and the Sveadal Club. Carl helped out with local baseball and swim leagues. Carl found his own Valhalla in Sveadal. This was his and Rena's special place to spend time with family and dear friends. Carl was always on some committee, board or officer for many years. Carl was President of the Swedish American League of San Francisco and Sveadal Club. Rena was always by his side and helping him along the way. They were always a package deal. Carl loved fast cars, family BBQs and a little "Uncle Joe" in his Sunday morning coffee. We know he is in Heaven with all his Sveadal buddies having an Old Fashion. We will all miss him so much. Skoal!
Due to the recent circumstances with COVID-19, the family had a private service. A Celebration of Life will be held sometime in the future, when we are allowed to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carl"s memory can be made to the Sveadal Memorial Fund, 1019 Pinehurst Ct. Millbrae, CA 94030
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020