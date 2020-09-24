Carl Nelson

Carl E Nelson
1943 - 2020
Carl E Nelson passed away on September 19, 2020 after a long and arduous battle with dementia.
Carl was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great grandfather. He was born and raised in San Francisco and graduated from Lowell High School.
Carl was an avid golfer and 49er fan. He loved to travel, he loved his family and he loved food. After any trip he could easily repeat, in detail, what he had eaten and happily proclaim how many pounds he'd gained. Undoubtedly, there's a heavenly debate on what to eat for lunch today, but Carl's answer will always be, "How about Mexican?"
Carl was very proud of his Swedish heritage and was a member of the Sveadal Club. He enjoyed a lifetime of summers in Sveadal with his family, golfing buddies, and many close friends. Summers in Sveadal were always an opportunity to work on his famous tan (minus his feet because that's what socks are for).
He is survived by his wife Mary, his daughters Lisa (Chris) Willis, Stephanie (Tom) Erasmy, Jennifer (Brent) Vondross and brother David (Chris) Nelson. He was preceded in death by his parents Einer and Ann Marie, his brother Don and his daughter Suzie.
If there is a golf course in heaven, Carl is playing right now.
Per his wishes there will be no service.
