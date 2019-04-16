Carl Leroy Niederer It is with sadness that the family of Carl Niederer announces his passing after a period of poor health on April 1, 2019, at the age of 92. He will be remembered as a wonderful father, grandfather, and artist by his daughter, Nicole Niederer, and two grandchildren, Alexander and Jacqueline. He was preceded in death by his dear wife of 64 years, Phyllis. He last resided in San Mateo, CA.

Carl Niederer spent his boyhood in Portland, OR, and served in the Navy during World War II as a radar technician. At the end of the war, Carl studied art at the University of Oregon and at the Atelier Fernand Leger in Paris before working in industrial design in the offices of Russel Wright Associates in New York City, and in San Francisco. After extensive travels throughout Asia by steamer ship and sketching and painting along the way, Carl settled in San Francisco in the 1960's, selling paintings in San Francisco and New York, and continuing in industrial design. In the 1970's Carl became certified in computer programming to explore early applications to art. This rare combination of design and computer interest led to his appointment to become Professor and Head of the Art Department at the University of Wyoming in Laramie. During his Professorship and later retirement, he continued to actively develop his ideas in economics, mathematics, geometry, design, and architecture, to create art in many different media from ceramics to textiles to landforms, and to write.

A memorial and interment will be held at Skylawn Cemetery at 2:00 on May 10, 2019.





